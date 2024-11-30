Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the October 31st total of 507,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.1 %

HUBG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 394,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

