Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the October 31st total of 507,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on Hub Group
Hub Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.