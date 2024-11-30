Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 5,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

