iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron Sells 2,750 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total transaction of C$368,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$67,000. The trade was a 84.62 % decrease in their position.
iA Financial Price Performance
Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$133.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.05.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on IAG
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.