iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron Sells 2,750 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total transaction of C$368,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$67,000. The trade was a 84.62 % decrease in their position.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$133.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

