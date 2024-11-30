Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $272.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.32 and a one year high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.29 and a 200 day moving average of $246.13.

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,586. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

