Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UL opened at $59.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

