Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $51.05 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

