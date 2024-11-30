Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $485,000 in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMO. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:EMO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

