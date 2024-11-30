Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 881 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $214,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 53.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $493.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.72. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.83 and a 1-year high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.00.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

