Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $707,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 147.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

