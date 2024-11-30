Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 3,498 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.