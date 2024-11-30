Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 2,598 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Knife River by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $105.63.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

