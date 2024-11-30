Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

Wix.com Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $223.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.24. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 139.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $224.33.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.