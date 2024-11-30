Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,564,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $2,110,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,360.06. This trade represents a 19.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $3,844,446.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,100 shares of company stock worth $16,274,894 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
