Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,564,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $2,110,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,360.06. This trade represents a 19.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $3,844,446.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,100 shares of company stock worth $16,274,894 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

Shares of DJT opened at $31.60 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 47.49.

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.