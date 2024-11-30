Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Trading Up 18% – Still a Buy?

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
