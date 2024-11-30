Insider Buying: SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,289.98. The trade was a 0.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 91.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 139.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

