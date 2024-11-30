Insider Selling: DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Director Sells $401,955.10 in Stock

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) Director Paul M. Coppinger sold 26,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $401,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,318.80. The trade was a 31.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
DNOW Stock Performance
DNOW opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.45. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.65.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. DNOW had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
DNOW Company Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
