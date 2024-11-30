Insider Selling: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells $614,160.00 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $614,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,878.77. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $77.69 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $646.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.