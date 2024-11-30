Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Sells $178,500.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,326.40. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vita Coco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Vita Coco by 1,643.7% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 170,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 101,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 200.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth about $2,621,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

