Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $2,025,162.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jill Hazelbaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after acquiring an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after buying an additional 1,601,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.