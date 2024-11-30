Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stake Cut by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,536,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 70,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Insperity by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $119.40.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.