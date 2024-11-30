InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $126.27 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $77.84 and a twelve month high of $126.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.