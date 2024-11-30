International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 481,500 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.6 %

IFF stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.