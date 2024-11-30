InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,437 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 344.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,011.22%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

