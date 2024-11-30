Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 627,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 513,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $21.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.