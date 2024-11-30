Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 627,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 513,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

