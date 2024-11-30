Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 99.8% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO remained flat at $24.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,402. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

