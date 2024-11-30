Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
