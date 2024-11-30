Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 213.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,119 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 19,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.46%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

