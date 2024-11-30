IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $985.81 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. IOTA has a market cap of $985.81 million and approximately $185.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,535,708,817 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

