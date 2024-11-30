Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IREN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Trading Up 9.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

IREN stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.