Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 99 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $605.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $455.41 and a fifty-two week high of $606.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.69 and a 200-day moving average of $561.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

