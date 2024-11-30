Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,431,000 after buying an additional 158,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,731,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $466.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.48. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.41.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

