Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 749 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $83.99 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

