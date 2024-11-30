iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stake Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 11.48% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $82,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGZ opened at $109.24 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

