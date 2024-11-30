iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $35,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 172,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $60.88 and a one year high of $71.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.