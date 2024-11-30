iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 312.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $605.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.31. The stock has a market cap of $522.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $606.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

