iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESMV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.88. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

