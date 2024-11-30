iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

WOOD stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $73.83 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

