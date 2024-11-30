iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BRHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. 2,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

