iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Holdings Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $80.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

