iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 112,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FILL opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.