iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $22,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 443.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 120,464 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

