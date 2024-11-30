iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 256,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UAE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,846. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

