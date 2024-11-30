iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $398.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $287.27 and a 1-year high of $400.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

