iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWN opened at $180.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.88 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

