iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

