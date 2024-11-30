iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $28.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF ( NASDAQ:INRO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned about 19.28% of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

