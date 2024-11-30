Isthmus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 465 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 498.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $615.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $465.36 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.66.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

