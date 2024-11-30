Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,474,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 160,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,258,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

NSIT stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.85.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

