Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nordson by 61.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nordson by 422.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 300.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 82.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 105.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $260.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.24. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $222.18 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,312 shares of company stock valued at $831,742. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

