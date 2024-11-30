J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in November

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 28,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

